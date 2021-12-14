Janssen vaccine: education professionals will receive a booster dose from Wednesday in DF | Federal District

From Wednesday (15), all the 31,987 public school professionals of the Federal District will be able to take the booster dose against Covid-19 of the Janssen immunizing . The group includes teachers and support staff, such as servants, lunch ladies, school secretaries and principals.

About 2,000 booster doses will also be applied to the homeless population (read more below).

COVID NEWSLETTER : DF has 5 more deaths and 85 cases; infected more than 518.4 thousand

According to the Health Department, the expansion was possible with the arrival of 34.8 thousand doses of the immunizing agent, sent by the Ministry of Health. On Wednesday (8), the Federal District received 10,200 units of the vaccine.

To receive the booster, you must bring an official identity document with a photo and a vaccination card. The locations for this new audience will be announced on Tuesday night (14), points out the secretariat.

According to the Department of Health about 2,000 booster doses will also be applied to the homeless population. Three teams from the Consultório na Rua and the Secretariat for Social Development (Sedes), which coordinates the Specialized Service in Social Approach (SEAS), will apply.

At the prison system, the GDF explains that the booster dose for the prison population was started with other immunizers and, now, will continue for those who have been vaccinated with Janssen.

In total, 58,362 people received the Janssen vaccine in the federal capital. According to Health, everyone is able to receive the booster dose after an interval of two months between applications.

People who took the second dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca for a full five months can look for the vaccination points that are updated daily on the folder’s website.