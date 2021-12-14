Japanese create mask that glows if user has Covid-19 – News

Japanese scientists have created a prototype of a mask that glows if the wearer has the Covid-19. Still in the testing phase, the item under development would help to identify asymptomatic patients, in addition to avoiding invasive tests such as PCR.

The mask has a removable filter that, when in contact with a Covid antibody spray made from ostrich eggs, can show under a black light whether the wearer has the disease.

According to the Fast Company website, Japanese scientists, led by Yasuhiro Tsukamoto, are developing a second version of the mask that does not require black light and can help popularize the item, in addition to making it easier for the population to identify cases of the disease.

“We can mass produce ostrich antibodies at a low cost. In the future, I want to make this a test kit that everyone can use,” Tsukamoto told Kyodo News in an interview.

Large American universities, such as MIT and Harvard, have also developed masks that can detect patients with Covid-19. Equipment may go on sale soon.