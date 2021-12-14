JBS acquires premium Italian brands and expands its presence in the international market – Economy

The Brazilian food giant JBS, which belongs to Baptist family, announced this Monday, 13, that he bought the King’s Group, through its subsidiary Rigamonti, for an amount equivalent to US$92.5 million (or approximately R$520 million). This is another step in the company’s internationalization, this time focusing on premium brands specializing in delicatessen products such as parma ham, mortadella and salami.

With the operation, JBS now has a presence in the three largest regions of the Italy charcuterie specialty producers, with stamps on the unique characteristics of their products. The brands of the King’s Group are present in the United States and in more than 20 countries.

The agreement is also another step in the internationalization of JBS, which involves the diversification of its portfolio and included, for example, the purchase of a business dedicated to salmon in Australia, closed in August for the equivalent of R$ 1.6 billion.

In addition to more traditional meat businesses on American soil, linked to operations such as Swift, the giant of the holding J&F also announced, last April, the acquisition of a plant-based products business (the so-called plant-based) for more than R$ 2 billion, with a focus on the European market.

“This acquisition follows the strategic direction of growing in products with very high added value”, he said, in a statement, Gilberto Tomazoni, global president of JBS. “(The purchase) places us among the leaders of Italian salumeria and leverages the commercial strategy in the United States, where we are investing US$ 200 million in an Italian specialties factory. The King’s and Príncipe brands have great growth potential”, stressed the executive.

The movements of JBS in 2021 have been well received by the financial market. This year, the main role of the company accumulates a high of 64% – one of the largest in the Ibovespa, the main stock index in the Brazilian market. Today, the stock advanced 0.57%, to R$ 35.39.

The agreement with the King’s Group, closed on Monday, covers the commercial operation of two recognized brands in the Italian charcuterie market: King’s, founded in 1907 in Sossano, in the region of Veneto, which is recognized by the Italian government as a “Historical Mark of National Interest”, and Principe, created in 1945 in Trieste, in the F region.Riulli-Venezia Giulia.

With this acquisition, Rigamonti also holds a 20% stake in piggy, the first antibiotic-free pig breeder in Italy, with two production units. The company recalls that the completion of the acquisition is subject to approvals from regulatory agencies to be completed.

“We are sure that JBS will act to preserve the immaterial value of products with certification of origin, contributing to the protection of the history of these true Italian heritages”, he said Claudio Palladi, President of Rigamonti.

JBS controls the sausage company Rigamonti since 2011, when it ceased to be a partner of another Italian company in the same field, the Inalka.