JK Rowling criticized after new transphobic comments on social media; understand: · Rolling Stone

Harry Potter author JK Rowling used Twitter to make new transphobic comments – and received raves

Since 2020, J.K. Rowling is the target of controversy for a series of transphobic publications on social networks, receiving criticism from viewers and stars of the saga Harry Potter. On Sunday, December 12, 2021, the author made new comments deemed transphobic — and several people are rebutting the statements.

As reported by The independent, rowling used Twitter to share a news from the The Times. In the report, the newspaper reports that the police will begin to record rapes committed by criminals with male genitals as “female” if that is the gender with which they identify.

In reaction to the news, rowling used the profile to state: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The guy with the penis who raped you is a woman.” The speech was heavily criticized by fans of Harry Potter and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, who considered the statements transphobic.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Some profiles have rebutted rowling, and criticized her for suggesting that “‘real’ women cannot be sex criminals.” One profile wrote: “Great to know that the author of my childhood obsession hates my existence… I would like that time back to invest in more inclusive authors, as their work was, honestly, just nostalgia overshadowed by fanaticism.”

Despite the various criticisms and the negative reception of the statement, J.K. Rowling he did not delete the publication, which reached more than 58 thousand likes and six thousand comments until the publication of this article.

JK Rowling’s Transphobia

It is worth remembering that, despite being the author of one of the most famous sagas in the world, J.K. Rowling has been boycotted since 2020, when he used social media to make transphobic comments.

On June 6, 2020, the writer criticized the article Creating a more egalitarian post-Covid-19 world for menstruating people and wrote, in a mocking tone, that “there used to be a word for [descrever] those people”.

At the time, the writer stated that she sees differences between cis women, who identify with their biological sex, and trans women, who identify with the opposite sex to their birth: “If sex is not real, there is no attraction for it. sex. If sex is not real, the reality experienced by women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex impedes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It’s not hate to tell the truth.”

