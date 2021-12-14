JK Rowling is criticized again after new transphobic comments on social media | Pop & Art

JK Rowling was again criticized after making new transphobic comments on social media.

On Twitter, the author of the book series “Harry Potter” published an article in The Times that quoted the police as saying they would start recording rapes committed by criminals with male genitals as “women”, if they “identified as female “.

“War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. The guy with a penis who raped you is a woman,” wrote JK Rowling on the social network while sharing the post.

Then, the author received several reviews on Twitter. “Hate for trans people, but flowers for abusers,” commented one netizen. “Maybe your New Year’s resolution should be to go a year without tweeting about trans people. There are so many other topics to tweet about. Pick something else to obsess over,” wrote another.

“Your words will have a devastating impact on trans youth. You should be ashamed,” wrote one follower, who claimed to have JK as a heroine in her childhood.

This isn’t the first time JK Rowling has been criticized for transphobic posts on social media. In June 2020, some messages from the author came in response to an op-ed by the global development site Devex that resented her headline “Creating a more egalitarian post-Covid-19 world for menstruating people.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for these people. Someone help me? Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? [modificações propositais da palavra ‘woman’, que significa mulher em inglês]” said Rowling.

Critics pointed out that Rowling’s views equated femininity with menstruation — with many transsexual men who menstruate, and many trans women who don’t.

