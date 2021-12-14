Jornal Nacional, by Globo, has the worst audience level in its history

According to consolidated data from the Kantar Ibope Media, a Globo Network had, in 2021, the worst ratings in its history. The drop was even more evident in the broadcaster’s journalism.

THE “National Newspaper“, the channel’s main newscast, will end the year at 24.4 points on average and 37.7% share (share in the universe of connected TVs) in the national measurement, which is called PNT, or National Television Panel.

The leadership is still slack, but never the record, with 9.7 points and 15% share, was so close to him in the table. Each point in this measurement —which covers the 15 largest metropolitan regions in the country— is worth around 270 thousand households.

worse than 2015

The result of “Jornal Nacional” was even worse than in 2015, when the program also experienced a serious crisis. At the time, it registered 24.7 points and 39.7% share.

From 2001 until now, JN is no longer seen by 41% of the TVs turned on in the country, or 2 in every 5 TV sets that “turned off” from the TV news.

This audience, however, did not migrate to other Globo platforms or channels, but to streaming in general, to other paid and open channels, to the internet or to other activities (such as social networks).

See how the audience of “JN” was this century (national average)

Year, boupe points and share

2001 – 38.5 points and 63.3%

2002 – 38.9 and 61.8%

2003 – 38.9 and 62.5%

2004 – 41.9 and 67.1%

2005 – 37.9 and 59.7%

2006 – 37.6 and 58.5%

2007 – 34.9 and 57.5%

2008 – 34.0 and 55.7%

2009 – 33.1 and 54.5%

2010 – 30.7 and 52.3%

2011 – 32.7 and 54.9%

2012 – 30.9 and 53.5%

2013 – 28.4 and 48.7%

2014 – 25.5 and 43.6%

2015 – 24.7 and 39.7%

2016 – 27.7 and 42.1%

2017 – 29.3 and 43.9%

2018 – 29.2 and 44.2%

2019 – 28.0 and 43.1%

2020 – 27.8 and 42.0%

2021* – 24.4 and 37.7%

Source: Kantar Ibope data obtained from the Splash column, by Ricardo Feltrin, by third parties; by contract, Kantar cannot release them to the press