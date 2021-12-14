Journalist reveals coming from ‘9’, but it won’t be Cavani e Talisca

Credit: Reproduction – Editing / Fans

Journalist Vitor Guedes spoke about Corinthians’ interest in bringing a center forward to start the team in 2022. The information was given on the UOL Esporte program called “Live do Corinthians”, which has all the news from Timão.

Vitor Guedes, along with Rodolfo Rodrigues, opened the game about the Corinthians ball market in this Monday’s edition.

At the event, the discussion turned to the possible hiring of a ‘9 Shirt’ for the cast, a needy position that today only has Jô – much questioned by the Alvinegra fans.

“I don’t think Cavani will play for Corinthians, but nobody said that the chance is zero, as happened other times. The feeling I have is that it shouldn’t come, but they don’t totally rule out […] Talisca is different, he made a deal with Al-Nassr, so he seems to be far from Corinthians. The information I have is that Corinthians will hire a center forward“, began, Vitor Guedes. “I think another option we saw is Elkeson. He is a 32-year-old player who has played in Chinese football for a long time. He is a center forward, I think he would be able to play here in Brazilian football and have some success“, reiterated, Rodolfo Rodrigues.

With an eye on the next season, Corinthians wants a center forward to start the team, especially for the Libertadores dispute. In addition, the club is studying to strengthen in other positions, as a defender and midfielder.

