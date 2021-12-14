Juliette reveals who she lost her virginity to and tells if she’s ever kissed women

The digital influencer and ex-BBB Juliette Freire made a cameo on the channel Matheus Mazzafera on Youtube. During the chat, the famous woman made several revelations about her intimacy and was even asked about her first kiss. The famous revealed that it was a neighbor who lived near her house.

Want to know more? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news by clicking here.

“I was 14 years old. It was horrible. I almost swallow the boy, poor thing!” she snapped, laughing. “But was he a little boyfriend or not?” the presenter wanted to know. “Nothing. He was a boy from my street”, commented the woman from Paraíba, who spoke afterwards about her first time in sex. “It was at 18, 19 years old, with my first boyfriend. I spent five years with him. Then I did the same as Juscelino Kubistchek: I had to go 50 years in five, chasing time. I had to get a lot of people”, he joked.

At another point in the interview, Matheus wanted to know if Juliette had ever kissed someone of the same sex, which she admitted. In addition to telling that she already had a triple kiss, she revealed which man and which woman has a crush. “Anitta woman, but she became my sister, then she splintered. And man was James Iorc, but he passed, it’s not anymore. I took this illusion out of my head”, he concluded.

See Juliette’s appearance on Mazzafera’s channel:

Relationship with ex-BBBs

It recently aired on the channel. Multishow the special edition of the program lady night which was attended by Juliette Freire. She talked to the presenter Tata Werneck on various topics and was asked about her relationship with former participants of the BBB 21. She said she was approached by several gamemates, who apologized. She said she practiced forgiveness. “Because like that, for me… I go lighter“, assured the muse.

About Sarah Andrade, with whom she was a friend on the show and ended up breaking up later on, she said she is not very interested in getting closer. Friend, not friend. I already have my friends who know me, they respect me and believe in me“, he fired.

Famous says it’s “boring”

Juliette recently gave an interview to Gshow and revealed that she has a difficult personality. “Anyone who says I’m perfect hasn’t watched the show. I’m boring, methodical, anxious… I make mistakes, I talk nonsense, I get ahead of myself, I do so many things wrong. I’m not perfect, and I exactly want people to see me with my humanity. It’s all a construction,” he said.