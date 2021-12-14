Justice grants house arrest to Cabral; ex-governor will remain in prison

The Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region unanimously decided to replace the preventive detention of the former governor of Rio de Janeiro, Sergio Cabral, by household.

Despite the victory for Cabral, the decision is only valid within the scope of Operation Efficiency and, therefore, the former politician continues to serve preventive detention determined in other processes.

In all, Cabral has 21 convictions, which add up to 399 years and 11 months in prison.

The decision of this Monday (13) was rendered by the three judges of the First Panel Specializes at the request of the defense of the former governor.

In the rapporteur’s vote, federal judge Simone Schreiber, determined that Cabral must also comply with precautionary measures, such as the use of electronic monitoring and that he remains prohibited from making contact with those investigated and defendants in the Operation Car wash.

And note, the defense of former governor Sergio Cabral said that “the Regional Federal Court of the 2nd Region, by granting house arrest, recognized the excess of prison and the disappearance of the reasons that previously motivated the injunction, especially for not exercising any public office for many years.”

Also according to Cabral’s lawyers, the expectation is that this decision will be extensive and followed in other processes.

The former governor of Rio de Janeiro he has been in prison since November 17, 2016 and is serving his sentence in the Special Prison Battalion of the Military Police, in Niterói, Metropolitan Region of RJ.

He was transferred to the unit in September of that year, as determined by the judge. Marcelo Bretas, of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio, which heeded the decision of the Minister of Federal Court of Justice (STF) Edson Fachin.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court (STF) annulled the decisions of the 7th Federal Criminal Court against the former governor and others convicted in the context of Operation Exposed Fracture and in the consequences of the same investigation, which resulted in operations Resonance and SOS

In the Exposed Fracture, Sérgio Cabral was sentenced to 14 years and 7 months in prison.

At the time, the 2nd Panel of the STF understood that Judge Marcelo Bretas was not competent to judge the case and, therefore, the criminal actions arising from this investigation.

This was the first time that a decision against Cabral was overturned by the courts, which could set a precedent for the fall of other cases involving the former governor of Rio.

