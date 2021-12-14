Kast and Boric moderate the tone in Chile – International

In the final stretch of the most polarized elections in the recent history of the Chile, the ultra-rightist José Antonio Kast and his opponent, the socialist Gabriel Boric, adopt a moderate tone in search of the indecisive and center voters, who should be decisive next Sunday, in the second round.

Candidates tried to impose austerity on the proposals in the penultimate debate on Thursday. Despite the bellicose tone, with exchanges of barbs and serious accusations – at one point, Kast accused Boric of sexual abuse – both took the opportunity to explore the changes, mainly of an economic nature, carried out in their government programs.

On Tuesday, the conservative candidate presented a new program that adjusts positions on economic, environmental and political issues facing women. The new 58-page document was drafted by experts from different spectrums on the right. “In our first program, we gained enthusiasm, but we adjusted it by maintaining a large social arm”, he declared. Kast.

Among the changes are a not-so-aggressive reduction in the tax burden, the end of the proposal to abolish the Ministry of Women, for which Kast apologized last week, and the promise to support the main challenges of COP26, in addition to moving forward with the elimination of coal-fired thermoelectric power plants.

the reaction of boric it was quick. On Wednesday, the left-wing candidate softened his economic program, saying the adjustments would make his project “politically viable”. In front of 230 pages of the old document, his campaign presented a new text of 18 pages, which extends the deadline to increase the tax burden and recognizes “technical and political” difficulties in carrying out the reform of the Chilean private pension system, in addition to adding consolidation as a “commitment” and indicate that the measures can be re-evaluated if the economic context is not favourable.

Strategies have their reasons. A week before the election, polls give Boric a small advantage – 41% to 38.7% according to a survey by AtlasIntel. However, more than that, they show the existence of a true contingent of undecided: 20% of respondents do not know who to choose or will vote blank or null.

Part of these undecided is formed by voters of Franc Parisi. The economist was a surprise, obtaining an expressive vote and finishing in third place without setting foot on Chilean territory and with a campaign made only on social networks. With populist and anti-system speech, he rallied voters who no longer trust traditional parties.

“These are people who don’t have an ideological domicile. They are not to the left, right or center, they cross all these spectrums in a transversal way”, explains political scientist Mario Herrera, from the Center for Political Analysis (CAP) at the Universidad de Talca. Interestingly, although Parisi’s program is right-aligned, most of his voters seem to be leaning towards Boric in the second round.

“Although the elections are marked by the polarization between two different projects, the ideological discussion does not seem to be in line with the wishes and demands of voters”, says Herrera. “For the electorate, this division does not exist. The further to the center candidates go, the more they increase the number of voters. What we have seen is that, less and less, Chileans vote by ideology, and more and more for candidates who have promises with short-term variables.”

Questions

The first round of elections registered some interesting phenomena. One was the clear division between younger voters, under 30, who preferred Boric, and older voters, over 70, who gave Kast a significant victory.

Another was the expressive participation of young people. According to data from DecideChile, those under 30 years old increased their participation from 35% to 45%, when compared to the first rounds of the 2017 and 2021 elections. Candidates over 70 years old, in turn, reduced their participation from 56% to 40%.

“This increased interest from young people, we’re talking about 400,000 people, is not just a factor attributable to Gabriel Boric, but also to the other candidates,” says Cristóbal Huneeus, director of data science at Unholster and founder of DecideChile. “And the increased participation of this group in the second round can be decisive for the candidate who receives the most support from young people.”

For him, there is a big question mark as to who should benefit from this high participation. “It will depend, in part, on what the young people who voted for Franco Parisi do,” he says. There is also the big question of which group will vote more strongly in the second round, according to Huneeus. “Is it a choice between two generations? Newcomers attracted to Boric (young and old) or former registered voters (adults and seniors) attracted by Kast’s speech?”