Katherine Waterston of Fantastic Beasts talks about JK Rowling’s transphobic comments

the franchise fantastic animals is about to receive a new chapter next year, but many fans are losing touch with the saga, largely due to recent attitudes of J.K. Rowling and the author’s transphobia-filled comments. This is generating a great debate and even some actors who have worked alongside her are demonstrating against her attitudes – as is the case with Katherine Waterston, that lives Tina Goldstein.

In an interview with The Independent, the actress explained her position after sharing a post criticizing J.K. Rowling. The original post was written by a cisgender woman and had the following headline: “Trans women pose no threat to cis women, but we pose a threat if we make them excluded“. In the same post – which she shared through her stories on Instagram, she wrote the following: “Sorry, you’re not a feminist if you can’t accept the human rights of everyone, let alone the rights of other women.”

In response to that comment and why she did so, Waterston said: “[Eu postei] because I was associated with the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise, and I felt it was important to communicate my position.” She went on to say that she didn’t want her views to be linked to someone else’s by association.

Rowling’s transphobic comments have been a topic for a long time, ever since she declared war on LGBTQ+ activists over the rights of transgender and transgender people. Since then, the author has not been willing to debate and continues to share articles, fake news, posts and tweets loaded with intolerance and hate speech.

Still, Rowling is returning as a screenwriter for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, film of which the Katherine Waterston will participate, alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Callum Turner, Alison Sudol, Dan Fogler and Mads Mikkelsen — who will replace Johnny Depp in the role of Gerardo Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets premiere in april 2022.

