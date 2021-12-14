Keno explains similarities between goals for Atlético-MG and reveals goalkeeper coach tip | athletic-mg

The 2021 season will have the final chapter for Atlético-MG this Wednesday, with the final of the Copa do Brasil. The title was very close after a rout on the way by 4 to 0. Another goal from Keno, who is going through a golden phase. And the left wing spoke about the similarity between the ball that beat Santos, in the corner, and that goal scored against Bragantino.

There were two similar moves. Keno fixed the ball at the entrance to the area, saw space, took aim in the corner and hit the foot of the same post as Mineirão, to explode the crowd. In the Brazilian, it was the title party game. Against Athletico-PR, the final match. The shirt 11 said he took tips from the coach of goalkeepers for Galo, Danilo Minutti, whom Keno has known since Palmeiras.

– I talk a lot with Danilo, goalkeeper coach, I worked with him at Palmeiras. He tells me about it, that the goalkeeper is waiting a lot for the attacker to hit the other corner. And if I turned my foot on the beat, I’d catch the absent-minded goalkeeper. That’s how I scored against Bragantino and Athletico. It’s a matter of training, we talked to Everson, Rafa. I’m happy that they also help me in these conclusions on goal – said Keno.

There are five goals and six assists in the striker’s last 11 games of the season. Flying. One goal participation per game, on average. Keno scored twice in the comeback against Bahia, in Salvador, 11 days ago, to decree the victory and the Brazilian title of Rooster. The most special moment of his career.

– I think it could be my best form in my career. We were Brazilian champions. It was the most important moment of my career, against Bahia, but it’s over. We have a decision going forward. But that was very special, scoring twice in the title match, back home.