Kim Kardashian states in documents that marriage to Kanye West cannot be returned: “No effort will be of value”; learn details

Xiii… Looks like things aren’t looking too good for Kanye West. Last Friday (10), TMZ revealed that Kim Kardashian filed a request in the US court to be considered a single woman again. Today, they had access to the documents presented by the businesswoman, where she assures that the marriage with the rapper really has no return.

Kim’s decision came shortly after her ex-husband made a public statement, “begging” the businesswoman to resume the marriage. “There are and continue to be irreconcilable differences between Kanye and me that have caused our marriage to fall apart beyond repair. No counseling or reconciliation efforts will be of any value at this time.”, said the owner of Skims.

“I have been trying to resolve our dissolution [com Kanye] since I filed for divorce in February 2021. I’ve asked him several times to agree to separate and change our marital status. [Ele] did not respond to my request”, continued in the documents.

Finally, she asked the Court to consider her request immediately: “Kanye and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I ask that my request to separate and change our marital status be granted.”

However, even if Kim’s request is accepted, negotiations over the sharing of assets and custody of the couple’s four children will remain under review as the divorce process continues. Still, the owner of Skims asks that her marital status be changed as soon as possible.

According to sources close to the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, the request only needs to be authorized and signed by a judge. With the change, she would drop the West name and go back to being just Kim Kardashian. The businesswoman filed for separation in February this year, after seven years of marriage and the artist’s four children: North, 8 years old, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old, and Psalm, 2 years old.

public statement

The rapper surprised fans and his ex-wife at a concert in Los Angeles last week, when he literally begged the socialite to come back with him. The voice of “Ultralight Beam” took the stage at The LA Memorial Coliseum accompanied by Drake, where they presented a series of hits from their repertoire.

Among them was the song “Runaway”. At the end of the hit, West began to freestyle and it was at this point that he begged to resume his marriage with the businesswoman. “Run back to me!”, sang the rapper, several times. Through it all, he added: “More specifically, Kimberly.” Geez!

To make the situation even more awkward, do you know who was in the audience? That’s right, Kim herself, accompanied by the former couple’s oldest children, North and Saint. The crowd, of course, went wild at the artist’s words – but that was the only obvious mention West made to his ex-wife. Just peek at the moment:

Kanye singing a new Another of Runaway for Kim Kardashian.. pic.twitter.com/KJibQIe4EB — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 10, 2021

Kim Kardashian’s reaction

After the episode, a source told People magazine that the businesswoman is trying to respect her ex, but that she is already following her life. “Kim has moved on, but she knows it’s hard for Kanye to deal with this. She was not surprised that he begged her in public for her to run back to him. She’s just trying to be respectful about it.”, stated the insider.

The insider also said that North West is a huge fan of his father’s music, and that the mother wants to “make sure that their children have access to their father and all of his events.” “Kim will always take the kids to events that are important to Kanye. Co-creating and ensuring your children are happy will always be your priority.”, continued.

And it looks like Kim has already left the old relationship behind… Although neither of the two have confirmed anything, she has been seen frequently with actor Pete Davidson and the insider said the relationship is in full swing. “He’s exactly what Kim needed after her divorce – someone to make her laugh and just have fun. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote. They have been getting to know each other quickly and Kim likes him more and more”, guaranteed.