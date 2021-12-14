Lack of glass complicates long neck beer deliveries and worries bars when summer arrives | Economy

The summer of 2022 is one of the most anticipated in the bar and restaurant sector. The clientele more willing to leave home, added to the advance of vaccination against Covid-19 throughout the country, bring hope that the sector will recover the movement of pre-pandemic times.

There is, however, one concern. The lack of glass in the market has delayed deliveries and shortened the stock of long necks in bars. The same is true for higher value drinks in restaurants, such as wine and spirits.

Wanted by g1, the main brewers rule out the possibility of shortages. But the fear of industry entrepreneurs is that the more intense movement will cause more severe shortages and undermine earning potential.

According to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), the summer increases sales by around 30% in establishments in tourist cities. In smaller municipalities, the amount can double. In other locations, entrepreneurs tend to at least rely on the customer’s greater willingness to leave the house on hot days.

Entrepreneurs heard by the report report difficulties with the lack of glass in the market for at least a year, but sales even weaker than the potential installed allowed solutions to be improvised in case of an emergency.

Humberto Munhoz, a partner at bars such as O Pasquim and Vero Coquetelaria, in São Paulo, says that the problem spreads from beer to distilled beverages, reaching even construction needs.

With a unit of the group being built in the north of the city, the businessman highlights that, in addition to the delay in delivering glassworking services, he felt the weight of the increase in raw material prices. But beer is the most serious matter: the long necks come to correspond to 25% of the group’s monthly average sales. Any unforeseen situation calls for a quick solution.

“We activate contacts, call new distributors and even go to the supermarket so as not to miss out. A potato can be substituted, but you lose customers without beer”, says the businessman.

Thiago Hyashida, from the Mirai restaurant, in Ribeirão Preto, says that, in the most dramatic situations of the stock of drinks, he ends up replacing the products on the menu with different manufacturers or similar options that are available.

“We use other brands or cans. We try not to leave the customer without an option,” he says.

The lack of glass packaging is not a new issue. According to the Brazilian Association of Glass Industries (Abividro), the country went through a long period without investments in the sector’s productivity gains and infrastructure, which culminated in shortages in 2020.

The stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic in the most diverse productive sectors reduced the number of orders. When there was a resumption, orders accumulated with a historic vintage of wines that the country produced last year.

In the equation there is yet another important factor. Without the open trust bar, the Brazilian intensified the consumption of alcoholic beverages at home. For breweries, in particular, this means a greater demand for long necks and a reduction in the consumption of returnable packaging.

“It was a sung ball since the beginning of 2021 that there would be no glass left. Those who did not anticipate it will have products in short supply”, says Lucien Belmonte, superintendent of Abividro.

“It’s not a situation in which an entire category will disappear from the shelves. But one label or another can be harmed,” he adds. An example of what Belmonte says and that can already be seen on supermarket shelves are colored packaging of products that used to come in clear glass — a symptom of improvisation.

The good news is that the problem has a timetable for improvement. The bad thing is, it might take some time. In 2021, the sector announced two new glass factories in the country and two expansions, which should help supply the national chain of beer, wine and other glazed containers, such as sauces, preserves and jellies.

French company Verallia informed that it will invest 60 million euros to double the production of its factory in Jacutinga, Minas Gerais. The production capacity goes from 1.2 million to 2.5 million bottles a day, in typical beer colors: amber and green.

In addition, another 80 million euros should be allocated by Verallia to Campo Bom, in Rio Grande do Sul, to supply especially the wine, sparkling and other spirits market. Of the 700 thousand bottles a day, the expectation is to jump to 1.3 million. But both should operate with these numbers from the second half of 2023.

“These investments in Brazil are part of the plan outlined for Verallia. Added to this is the fact that market demand accelerated the decision, which shows that our strategy is on the right path”, says Quintin Testa, general director of Verallia in South America.

Owens-Illinois, world market leader, must also inject US$ 180 million for two new factories in Brazil. Both should operate in the second half of 2023. The locations will still be announced, but the company adds that they will be located in the Rio-SP axis and in the South region.

“The local operation is one of the most important for the company, as the country is among the company’s four main markets in the world. The company’s global investments are certainly reflected in Brazil”, says Hugo Ladeira, president of Owens Illinois for South America in a note.

The lack of glass just didn’t bother us anymore because the service potential of bars and restaurants did not reach the pre-pandemic level. Abrasel shows that 35% of covered companies had lower sales in November than in October.

In addition, data and consulting provider Kantar claims that the frequency of out-of-home beer consumption in the third quarter of 2021 is still 42% lower than in the same period of 2019.

The reasons are known. As much as vaccination has advanced, the pandemic still restricts the departure of part of the public — and those who leave, spend less time away from home.

In addition, higher inflation is bothersome, and it reduces the space in the leisure budget. This is what Kantar calls “share of pocket”, that is, the space for beer in the money of the month.

This equation causes the 27% growth in beer market penetration — in other words, the number of drinkers — be “nullified” by the reduction in the frequency of drinking. According to Kantar, an average consumer would drink 3.8 units of beer at each outlet. In 2021, the average is 2.1.

“There are almost two units that no longer consume. There are, yes, more people drinking, the bars have reopened, but an important sector, which are the parties and clubs, are still very outdated”, explains Hudson Romano, Kantar’s out-of-home consumer manager.

Another major embezzlement is the increase in the habit of consuming alcoholic beverages at home. When ordering a delivery dinner, for example, the consumer can drink what he bought in the market. In another case, he adds a beer to the order. Both come out of the consumption account outside the home.

What do manufacturers say?

THE g1 sought out the two main beer producing companies in Brazil, to understand the difficulties faced with the shortage of glass in the market.

Market leader, Ambev has its own production of bottles and supplies itself with a range of national and international suppliers so that there is no shortage. In a statement, the company says that it monitors the availability of glass from its suppliers and has a “proactive commercial strategy to face this industry challenge”.

In addition to the advance planning of production and support for returnable packaging, Ambev has a bottle manufacturing unit, in Rio de Janeiro, which has more than 50% of the raw material coming from recycling, “one of the largest recyclers of scraps. glass in Latin America”.

Sought by the report, Heineken did not manifest itself.