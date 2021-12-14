Libertadores champion may be back at Grêmio for Serie B in 2022, says journalist

Manager who will follow in Tricolor next season defined the guidelines for the characteristics of the players who will arrive

Needing to face the harsh reality of competing for the third time in Serie B, Grêmio will undergo major changes in its squad, as one of its goals will be the reduction of the payroll. At a press conference, the vice president of football Denis Abrahão spoke about the player profile he will seek for 2022.

“This is the profile of the player: cupbearer, who sweats, who has the quality to play for Grêmio because Grêmio has other titles to dispute not only the title of second division champion, but also the Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Gaúcho”. And inside that, an old acquaintance from the crowd might be back.

According to the journalist’s information Marcelo Salzano on your Youtube channel, right-back Edilson, from Avaí, could be Grêmio’s first reinforcement for next season. The player will leave the Santa Catarina club, which moved up to Serie A, and could reach the Tricolor because of his experience in the competition.

“I’ve been working since Friday, defining who and which players we will need. This has to be done before Christmas and New Year. Grêmio will hire players for the club, regardless of what they are going to play. A competitive team, with competent players”, said Denis Abrahão.