Like Danilo and Patrick de Paula at Palmeiras, Felipe Melo wants to help André at Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

The hiring of Felipe Melo for the Fluminense made some tricolors wonder: was there a need to bring the 38-year-old midfielder to a position in which the club has André, elected revelation of the Brazilian Championship in 2021? What if the veteran’s presence helps the 20-year-old to evolve even further? This is the thought of… Felipe Melo himself

THE ge found that since the time of Palmeiras, Felipe Melo was already an admirer of the football of his now “competitor” position. And, along with him in Flu, the ex-alviverde intends to use his experience to make the young promise to improve even more in the role of first wheel.

Interestingly, Felipe Melo’s football career is practically André’s age: 20 years. Months after the tricolor wheel was born, in July 2001, the veteran was making his professional debut for Flamengo.

And in these two decades, the new Flu player played at major clubs abroad, such as Juventus and Inter Milan in Italy, Galatasaray in Turkey, as well as traditional Brazilian teams: Cruzeiro, Grêmio and, finally, Palmeiras.

Felipe Melo intends to repeat with André the relationship he had with two young talents at Palmeiras, midfielders Danilo and Patrick de Paula, aged 20 and 22, respectively. The veteran sponsored the boys who rose from the base in 2020 and helped transform them into important pieces for the squad that won two Libertadores, a Copa do Brasil and a Paulistão in that period.

On several occasions, Felipe played alongside the young people from Palma. In others, he even saw his “pupils” be in charge, while he was a reserve. This was the case in the final of this year’s Libertadores, against Flamengo, in which Felipe Melo started on the bench because he was not 100% due to an injury and saw Danilo starting and having a great performance.

