Linux Community Updates AMD Graphics Card Driver Over 20 Years Old

From 2002, the biggest memory I have is the Brazilian national team’s penta, but if you were a player since that time, PolyStation and PlayStation 1 were our references for games, and who could have been playing Grand Theft Auto Vice City in their very expensive PlayStation 2, or to a computer, were tough times. Now in 2021, which seems like just a DLC of the craziness that was 2020, the Linux community is updating the old ATI card driver which is now nearly 20 years old.

According to Phoronix portal, ATI Radeon R300, R400 and R500 graphics cards are getting a new open source driver in Linux that will give these nearly 20-year-old GPUs extra life. The new driver was made by developer Emma Anholt and is designed to give these GPUs the ability to request NIR shaders from the Mesa 3D graphics library state tracker and use the NIR path to TGSI.

NIR is a set of optimized build libs that lie at the core of Mesa’s driver shader compilers. Basically, it’s an optimization layer that tries to reduce the amount of work a GPU has to do when running 3D applications.

This means these older graphics cards will increase gaming performance and game load times will be faster. But with the age of these cards, don’t expect them to run today’s latest titles at any playable frame rate due to the hardware limitations of these nearly 20-year-old cards. But for people running older games, this new driver should provide a good boost to overall GPU performance.



But it still doesn’t run Crysis…

To demonstrate the age of these GPUs, the R500 graphics cards, also called the X1000 series, were released in 2007 and were built in a massive process. 90 nm. The motherboard at the time, the ATI Radeon X1800 XT only managed to achieve 83 Performance Gflops (with a G). Light years away from what exists on the market today, where the best graphics cards like the RTX 3090, can reach over 35 TFlops.

The portal also notes that there is a possibility to restrict the NIR only to the R500 series of ATI graphics cards, as the R300 and R400 cards are more limited in hardware. Although this is not confirmed and is just an idea that is being discussed for the time being.

Anholt hopes to release this driver when Mesa 22.0 is released, but additional community testing is desired to ensure the driver is stable.

Source: Tom’s Hardware, Phoronix