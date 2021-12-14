Lock is released from a moving roller coaster in Hopi Hari park, in SP – 12/13/2021 – Daily life

A mechanical failure paralyzed the functioning of the Montezum roller coaster, at the Hopi Hari theme park, in Vinhedo, in the interior of São Paulo, last Saturday afternoon (11). A lock that holds the passenger to the toy seat was released when the device had already been activated and was in operation.

Videos recorded by regulars show that the passenger who was occupying the chair with problems even raised the lock to the top, in an attempt to point out the problem to the employees who operated the equipment.

People close to him used their arms to form an x, a warning sign instituted by the park itself when there are signs of problems with the toys or when the visitor wants the toy to stop.​

About 6,000 people passed through the park on Saturday. Montezum has the capacity to receive up to 12 thousand people per day.

In 2012, a 14-year-old girl died in the park after a lock on a free-fall toy called La Tour Eiffel broke. The toy, known as an elevator, is 70 meters high – the equivalent of a 23-story building. The toy has been closed since then.

The park management issued an official note on Monday (13) confirming the incident on Saturday.

He informed that right after the beginning of the cycle, still at the beginning of the attraction’s first climb, the visitor signaled the need to stop, making the x sign with his arms above his head – which is a protocol used in all attractions in the park, when a visitor, for some reason, requests the toy to stop.

“Immediately, the team responsible for the operation suspended the cycle, and began analyzing the occurrence,” informed the park’s board.

According to the direction, the protocol in case of technical stop was started; all visitors were disembarked and the seats of the two cars inspected. Because of this, as the stop took place around 5:40 pm, the attraction did not reopen that day — the park remained open.

The toy returned to normal operation on Sunday.

The official note says that Hopi Hari maintains daily inspections at the attraction before releasing visitors. It also informs that, throughout the operation, the attendants perform double checks of locks and seat belts, before releasing the operational cycle.

“The park management, in the note, also states “that weekly, monthly, annual inspections and independent external audit are part of the preventive maintenance protocol for the park’s attractions.”

According to the direction, on Montezum, in addition to the lock, there is a seat belt. He also says that the seats have geometry and a side partition to help contain the visitor in his position.

Hopi Hari also says it invests in training its operational team to monitor the progress of the cycle, “even after the station leaves, ensuring quick service in cases of technical stoppages”.

The note ends by saying that the Hopi Hari uses original parts, follows the attraction manufacturer’s manuals and guidelines and will share this occurrence with him, “in search of improvements in the process”.

The park is one of the attractions of the newly created Serra Azul Touristic District, a tourist complex installed in the cities of Jundiaí, Itupeva, Louveira and Vinhedo.

In addition to Hopi Hari, the tourist district includes the Wet’n Wild water complex and shopping and commerce centers. The Serra Azul Tourist District was created on November 29 this year and is located about 70 km from the capital.