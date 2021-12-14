Los Angeles FC announces the sale of Eduard Atuesta to Palmeiras

Los Angeles FC announced this Monday afternoon (13), the sale of Eduard Atuesta to Palmeiras. In a statement, the club, through John Thorrington, Co-President and General Manager of the LAFC, explained the transfer, praised Palmeiras and wished the young Colombian luck.

– We are excited for Eduard. Since arriving in our first season, Eduard has been a leader both on and off the field. His contributions in building the LAFC were immense and we are grateful for the way he represented the Club. Eduard became an MLS All-Star and Best XI Player in his time in LA, and it’s gratifying to see him move to a team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2020 and 2021.

Eduard Atuesta arrived in Brazil this Monday morning (13) to perform tests and sign a contract with Alviverde. The Colombian leaves Los Angeles FC, of ​​the United States, to make a deal with Verdão for five seasons.

Verdão will buy 70% of the economic rights of the midfielder for around US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million). Atuesta had already been surveyed by the club at the start of the 2021 season, but negotiations did not advance at the time.

Also sought out by Tigres, from Mexico, Atuesta chose to play in Brazil after learning about the Palmeiras football project presented by director Anderson Barros. The 24-year-old has played in American football since 2018, when he transferred from Independiente de Medellín, the club where he started his career.

Also according to the vehicle, the Colombian would have already sought information on how the team led by Abel Ferreira plays and even watched some of the team to understand how he could fit into the Portuguese’s game scheme.