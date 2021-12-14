Los Angeles FC confirms the transfer of Eduard Atuesta to Palmeiras

Eduard Atuesta will play for the palm trees. This Monday, Los Angeles FC, from the United States, announced the transfer of the midfielder to Verdão.

“We are happy for Eduard on his next career move. Since he arrived, he has been a leader on and off the field. His contributions to building Los Angeles FC have been immense, and we are grateful for the way he has represented us. has developed as an MLS star, with a spot in the Los Angeles best players selection. It’s gratifying to see him transfer to the team that won the Libertadores in the past two seasons,” said John Thorrington, co-president of Los Angeles.

Part of our History. 📝 #LAFC has agreed to transfer midfielder Eduard Atuesta to Brazilian Serie A club @Palm trees. — LAFC (@LAFC) December 13, 2021

Atuesta will undergo medical exams and sign a contract before being made official by Palmeiras, which should happen in the next few days. The 24-year-old Colombian was in the sights of the Palestinian club at the beginning of the season, but renewed with Los Angeles at the time, remaining in the United States.

The midfielder stands out for his technical ability in the construction of plays, acting in a back lane on the field, as a defensive midfielder. It is worth remembering that Verdão will no longer have Felipe Melo, who went to Fluminense, and Danilo Barbosa, who should not be signed permanently.

At first, Atuesta arrives to dispute position with Danilo, Zé Rafael, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino and Matheus Fernandes. edition of Major League Soccer (MLS), the athlete played 24 games, scored two goals and gave two assists.

Also this Monday, Universidad Católica, from Chile, announced a principle of agreement with Palmeiras by defender Valber Huerta. Canhoto, the 28-year-old defender will also undergo medical examinations before being made official by Verdão.

Leave your comment