Luciano Huck exposes request after being out of Globo’s plan

Luciano Huck surprised cute with request about the BBB22. The presenter exposed the desire to have them eliminated from the reality in the Sunday. Initially, the Globe did not put Sunday shares in his plan.

During Sunday (12), Huck surprised the express your desire to lead the brothers in the attraction. The request came in conversation with JB Oliveira, Boninho, director of the reality show. “Boninho, in January, I want the BBB eliminated all on this stage. Public commitment!“, he said.

“It’s already delivered, then you just have to talk to Ana Maria [Braga]!”, replied Cute. “Go to Ana Maria, have breakfast, then come here on Sunday”, suggested Angelica’s husband.

Luciano Huck out of plans

THE entertain found that Domingão with Huck is not part of the brothers’ initial trajectory plan after being removed from BBB22. According to the information provided so far, the participations are scheduled for Mais Você and the A Eliminação program, on Multishow.

Indeed, not even Ana Maria Braga is sure she will have the presence of all the brothers in your program. This is because, despite Globo programming, participation in the program is at the discretion of the participant.

In case the brother does not show up for the morning, the presenter will follow the normal script, commenting on the participant’s journey in confinement and showing her outstanding moments. In this case, instead of talking with the eliminated, VTs with the public’s opinion enter about elimination.

Initially, Globo predicts 14 breakfasts with the eliminated in Mais Você. However, the BBB22 sponsorship plan says that 16 breakfasts will be counted. The two extras are planned because of possible changes that could happen throughout the reality show.

Until the moment, the only guaranteed presence of the BBB22 eliminated on TV is in the program A Eliminação, from Multishow. “Every participant who enters the BBB already knows: if he is eliminated, he will give an interview to Multishow the following day at A Elimination”, says the text of Globo.

Besides More You and Elimination, the Rio station will resonate the BBB22 at the Meeting, just as happened this year. The Fátima Bernardes program, however, does not have the participation of the brothers. The attraction is intended to reflect and comment on the main events of the house with the participation of journalist Tati Machado.

For now, Luciano Huck is out of the picture. But the presence of those eliminated in Domingão is not ruled out, as the same happened during Faustão’s time.