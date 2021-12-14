Luiz Adriano is not part of Palmeiras’ plans for 2022; see behind the scenes

Out of Palmeiras plans, Luiz Adriano should not stay at the club for the 2022 season

Luiz Adriano should not remain at the palm trees in 2022. According to the ESPN.com.br, the player must not remain in the team next season and a solution is thought of within the club..

A very important factor for the situation is the frayed relationship between player and fans, something that was already a problem in season 2021, when the attacker came to provoke fans in more than one episode.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Also, the fact that have become Abel Ferreira’s last attack option it also weighs against its permanence. The coach has opted for Deyverson over him on several occasions. In the season, he played 35 games, scoring five goals and four assists.

Currently, the attacker has polls from other teams in Brazil, but no concrete offer was made. The athlete is on vacation in Dubai at the moment.

Currently, Palmeiras is seeking a contract termination, but is studying how to do this, as Luiz Adriano has a long contract and a high salary. A loan is difficult because of your age (34 years old).

Another name that should not remain and is not part of the plans is Willian Bigode. The attacker already has advanced conversations with the Fluminense, which could be your next destination.