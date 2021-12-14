Lula signs a letter in favor of Julian Assange and surprises zero people

Lula can always be trusted, with 100% certainty, to take the wrong side of any issue that comes up for public debate. It’s shoot and drop. If Lula is against it, it’s a good thing. If you’re in favor, it’s a bad thing. There’s no mistake: he does it by instinct, or by a vital impulse that drives him to automatically make, among all available decisions, always the worst possible.

It just happened again, with his request, embedded in a “letter” from “leftist leaders”, in favor of the release of Australian hacker Julian Assange – hacker or user of crimes committed by hackers, which ends up making no difference. Assange has been on stage since 2010, when he released stolen digital data from the US government on the Wikileaks website; in that period he became a hero of the world left, and his problems with international justice gained the stamp of “democratic and popular” cause.

It’s not just Lula, in fact, who got on Assange’s tram. He is in the company of the “Latin American” left in general – people of the stature, for example, of a Dilma Rousseff, who has also just discovered herself a supporter of Assange. What could be worse than that? Little, or nothing, but Lula managed to double his own bet on this story – he is on the bloc of those in favor, see, of giving a Nobel Prize to the hacker.

What is most extraordinary in this case is the central argument of those who signed the letter: the defense of the “human right to freedom of expression and information”. As well? All of them, with Lula at the front, are extreme enemies of freedom of expression. Lula even promises to impose “social control over the media” if he is elected. In other words: he wants a press that only publishes what he and the left approve.

It is also sensational that Lula and his companions demand that Assange not be extradited to the United States, where he will have to answer for his crimes before the court – and, at exactly the same time, demand the extradition of journalist Allan dos Santos from the United States to Brazil. Allan is a political exile: he left his country so as not to be arrested in the STF’s illegal investigation against “undemocratic acts”. He didn’t “hack” anything or anyone. He only speaks ill of the Supreme Court and is in favor of the President of the Republic. But freedom of expression, for Lula and the group in the letter, is something that should only be applied in favor of people like Julian Assange. For Allan dos Santos, they want jail.