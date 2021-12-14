Magazine Luiza rises after data from Kabum!, but reverses with loss of breath from Ibovespa By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. Magazine Luiza distribution center in Louveira (SP) 04/24/2018 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Magazine Luiza (SA:) shares fell on Monday, after rising to 5.5% on B3 (SA:) following the announcement that its e-commerce platform for the segment Kabum technology! had record sales in November.

Magazine Luiza announced earlier than Kabum! last month had a monthly record of 530 million reais in sales, up 48% from a year earlier.

In 2021, sales increased by 34% until November compared to the same period last year, while in 12 months until November, gross revenue was 3.75 billion reais.

The news of the performance gave partial relief to Magazine Luiza’s shares, which have been suffering from the impact of the macroeconomic deterioration, high inflation, interest rate hikes and increased competition in e-commerce. But it wasn’t enough to hold back the role’s performance, which started to drop after it ran out of breath along with a worsening in US stock markets.

Around 1:36 pm, Magazine Luiza’s shares dropped 1.4%, while the Ibovespa rose 0.2%. Among the roles of the sector’s peers, Via yielded 0.9% and Americanas, which is undergoing corporate reorganization, retreated 2.2%.

Magazine Luiza’s share accumulated a fall of around 75% in 2021, against a 9.2% drop in the Ibovespa. Since the release of the balance sheet for the third quarter, in mid-November, the papers had a decrease of around 53.3%.

In the quarter, the retailer’s adjusted net income fell by almost 90% compared to the same stage in 2020, with sales deceleration in e-commerce and reduction in physical stores.

Magazine Luiza announced an agreement to buy Kabum! in July, for 1 billion reais.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr. and André Romani)