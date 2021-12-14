Magazine Luiza, Via and Americanas in fall; is it time to buy the shares?

REUTERS / Mark Makela

In a year of strong economic instability and rising inflation, large retailers such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Via (VIIA3) and American (AMER3), have suffered from the volatility of handbag and with the perspectives for the sector.

In the last six months, Magazine Luiza’s shares fell from R$23.98 to R$6.37, down 73.4%; Via shares dropped 65.9% from R$16.08 in June to R$5.46; Americanas’ assets, on the other hand, from R$73 in the same period to R$28.3, down 61%. The values ​​correspond to the closing of Friday (10).

Unlike much of the market, companies did well during the new coronavirus pandemic, thanks to investments in the e-commerce sector, whose billing grew almost 50% in 2020, according to an Ebit/Nielsen survey. However, in recent months, business has been strongly affected by the macroeconomic scenario – which has reflected in the performance of stocks on the Stock Exchange.

Forbes interviewed four financial market experts who unanimously affirmed that the shares’ declines are the result of the high level of inflation, rising interest rates and rising unemployment. For them, these factors negatively impact the purchasing power of Brazilians, which naturally affects retailers. Another point that has also shaken trust in companies is the presence of strong competitors, such as Amazon and Free market.

Time to buy shares?

This is a time of great analysis and caution, according to Alexsandro Nishimura, partner at BRA; Rodrigo Moliterno, head of variable income at Veedha Investimentos; Rodrigo Oliveira, chief fundamentalist analyst at DV Research; and Everton Medeiros, a specialist at Valor Investimentos.

“Investors should always be careful with the temptations of thinking that a stock has already fallen too far and that it may be facing a buying point for that alone”, warns Nishimura. According to him, it is also necessary to analyze other factors before discarding or including these shares in the portfolio.

For Oliveira, from DV Research, investors with a long-term view can benefit from the devaluation movement. “We understand that the recent declines in the share price of e-commerce companies offer a good window of opportunity for buying over-discounted papers. Care must be taken, as always, in choosing quality assets to go through this most troubled period”, he says.

For investors looking for short-term profits, now seems not to be the ideal time to buy the shares, says Veedha’s Moliterno. He says that a good time to buy the papers from retailers would be “when we can see a stability in interest rates and a drop in inflation. The holiday season should still be weak and reflect negative results in companies. They are apparently cheap, but that doesn’t mean they will recover now.”

Which company to bet on?

Despite the neutral view for all shares at the moment, analysts, for the most part, tend to give preference to the shares of the Magazine Luiza, which have multiples higher than those of other companies.

“We cannot forget that Magalu is a successful company, especially in digital. It may be a good buying opportunity, as it is a smart company with significant discounts, especially if the situation improves in 2022”, says Everton Medeiros, from Valor.