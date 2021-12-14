Manchester United closes training center after Covid cases

Manchester United decided to close its Training Center on Monday (13) after confirming several cases of Covid-19 at the club. Despite not disclosing the names of those infected, the English said that members of the coaching staff and some players tested positive for the virus.

According to the statement, all people who tested positive were placed in isolation to prevent an outbreak from occurring within the club.

In principle, the decision of United officers will be valid for 24 hours. This Tuesday (14), Manchester has a game scheduled against Brentford for the Premier League, but given the situation, the Red Devils are considering asking for a postponement of the match. In fact, the trip to London, the venue for the game, was cancelled.

Check out the United release:

“Manchester United can confirm that following confirmation of the PCR test of positive LFT Covid-19 cases yesterday between the first team and players, the decision was made to close the first team’s operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours , to minimize the risk of any further infection.

Individuals who test positive are isolated according to Premier League protocols.

Given the cancellation of training and the suspension of the team, and with the health of the players and team a priority, the club is discussing with the Premier League whether it is safe to have Tuesday’s showdown against Brentford.

The team’s trip to London will be postponed pending the outcome of this discussion.”