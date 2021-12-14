Manchester United’s Premier League game postponed after COVID’s surge in the squad

With cast having an outbreak of COVID, Manchester United had game against Brentford postponed

THE Manchester United will not take the field this Tuesday (14). after suffering an outbreak of COVID-19 in its cast, the team had its Premier League match against Brentford postponed. The names of the athletes or the number of infected were not disclosed.

After PCR tests are performed on the cast, the club decided to cancel all activities for 24 hours that would take place this Monday to minimize the risk of any further infection.

Individuals testing positive were isolated according to Premier League protocols.

See the official notice released by the Premier League:

The Premier League board has decided to postpone Brentford’s home game against Manchester United, which will be played on Tuesday, December 14, at 7:30 pm (local time).

The decision was made following the advice of medical consultants due to the exceptional circumstances of an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19 in the Manchester United team.

First-team operations at the club’s Carrington Training Complex were closed today to help control the outbreak and minimize the risk of new infections among players and staff.

The League wants a quick recovery for COVID-19 players and staff. The postponed game will be reorganized in due course.

With the health of the players and team a priority, and in light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

This includes protocols such as more frequent testing, use of facial coverings indoors, observation of social distancing, and limitation of treatment time.