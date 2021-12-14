Marcelo, Edenílson and Douglas Costa! Athletic’s Sponsor sends a message

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

Brazilian champion and very close to winning the Copa do Brasil, Atlético promises to keep its strength in 2022. Owner of one of the most praised squads in the country, Rooster tends to be even more powerful next season. In recent weeks, some speculations have emerged in the ball market.

Names such as left-back Marcelo, midfielder Edenílson and forward Douglas Costas were linked to Atlético. Publicly, the Alvinegra direction deals with the matter with a lot of description, since the main focus is the second game with Athletico-PR, fourth, in Curitiba.

If, by chance, Atlético seek signings at the level of the three mentioned above, there will certainly be an effort from the partners who participate in the club’s daily activities. Ricardo Guimarães, president of BMG and former president of Alvinegro, was questioned in a live about the topic.

“Of course, some players have already been mapped out by our technical team. The Brazilian Championship has just ended, there is still the Copa do Brasil and we don’t want to lose focus. These three players please me, of course, but we would have to do some engineering. There are many players observed, we will have to do a fine-tooth comb, closing this list, evaluating chances of buying and selling’, said Guimarães to Fala Galo.

“There may be players that we don’t even want to sell, but who receive a very good proposal financially for the club and player, and then we have to look at the sides. From there, evaluate costs, how much we will invest. Money was never unlimited. It’s still too early to talk about it, but we’re on the lookout and there will be news for Atlético to remain at a high level”, added the partner.

Officially, Atlético have already confirmed two reinforcements. Loaned to Juventude this year, Vitor Mendes and Guilherme Castilho will be used. Ademir, ex-America, has a signed pre-contract.

Douglas Costa interested?

“This player, everyone knows he is very expensive. It is exceptional, but gave little return to the club. He’s an ace with the ball, but he was injured for a long time, so we have to talk. It has a lot of quality, but nothing has been decided about it”.

