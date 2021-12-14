Maria Fernanda Cândido confirms her participation in ‘Animais Fantásticos 3’; watch the trailer

Actress said she is very happy to be able to represent Brazil in the third film in the franchise derived from ‘Harry Potter’

Maria Fernanda Cândido was confirmed in the cast of ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’



After much speculation, the actress Maria Fernanda Cândido confirmed his participation in “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”, third film in the franchise derived from “Harry Potter”. In addition to announcing that she is in the cast of the feature, the artist also released her first featured photo. “I am delighted to announce that I will represent Brazil in ‘Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets’. In the movie, I play Vicencia Santos. I can’t wait for you to find out more about her”, he wrote in the caption of the publication. As soon as the third film was announced, Brazilian fans moved on social media asking for a Brazilian actress to be chosen to play the Brazilian minister of magic, who appears in the books of J.K. Rowling which the movies were inspired by. Along with the announcement, Warner released the first trailer of the production that hits theaters on April 14, 2022. Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald, a character who was played by Johnny Depp – who was removed from the franchise after being involved in allegations of domestic violence. Watch: