Maria Fernanda Cândido confirms participation

After some speculation, the actress Maria Fernanda Cândido confirmed his participation in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. Appointed as right in the production, in November of this year, by IMDb, today (13), the Brazilian published her first image on her personal Instagram as Vicência Santos in the newest film in the franchise Harry Potter. Check out:

“I am very happy to announce that I will represent Brazil in Fantastic Animals: #OsSegredosdeDumbledore. In the film, I play Vicencia Santos. I can’t wait for you to find out more about her“, he wrote.

The first official trailer for the new movie was also released this Monday by Warner.

The plot will see the celebrated Hogwarts wizard, who knows of the quest for control of Grindelwald (Colin Farrell), list Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team on a perilous quest in which they’ll encounter fantastical animals old and new, as well as the villain’s growing legion of followers.

David Yates direct Fantastic Animals 3, responsible for the two previous films in the derivative series, from 2016 and 2018. The script is by the author of the books of Harry Potter, JK rowling in colaboration with Steve Kloves.

The film is scheduled to premiere for April 15, 2022.

