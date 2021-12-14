Marina is delirious about going to the final of the reality show

The first salvo in the 13th farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Marina Ferrari returned to headquarters in ecstasy for being confirmed in the grand final of the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize for the reality show.

The digital influencer walked towards the house screaming, praying and giving the traditional thanks to the public for guaranteeing her in the game.

Thank you, Maceio. Dad and Mom, I love you. Oh my heart. There, thank you, Brazil. Thank you, Northeast.

Overjoyed, Marina rang the bell to announce her arrival and opened the door screaming non-stop that she was a finalist for “A Fazenda 2021”.

I’m in the final!

Rico Melquiades hugged the girl strongly, while Solange Gomes, Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos applauded the participant.

