Marina Ruy Barbosa is compared to savory snacks after launching suntan lotion · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj Entertainment

Marina Ruy Barbosa became a joke on social media after launching her line of body tanning products. This Monday (13), the name of the actress entered the list of the most talked about topics on Twitter with comments about the product and comparisons of the artist’s new skin tone with snacks.

“Marina Ruy Barbosa wanted to get tanned and became a Doritos”, wrote a profile identified as Emy on the social network. “Why does she look like Cheetos’ tiger?” asked another user identified as Yan.

“If Lucas Neto made Nutella’s bathtub, Marina Ruy Barbosa made Doritos’ bathtub”, joked Silvana Fernandes, alluding to the challenges published by the digital influencer.

On the social network, Marina’s skin tone was also compared to that of a carrot. “Impressive as everything in Marina Ruy Barbosa’s life boils down to being a bourgeois human carrot,” stated Bruna Belchior.

After the repercussion of the case, the actress complained about a profile that had shared the negative comparisons about the product and vented: “They insist on inciting and encouraging a massive wave of hate [ódio] with all the artists they don’t like and don’t like. But at the time of yellow September… Let me work in peace, hate people.”

