Market reduces inflation expectations in 2021 after 35 weeks and sees higher interest rates in 2022

A Central Bank survey also shows a cut in the GDP estimate for this year and next

EDUARDO DUARTE/ESTADÃO CONTENT Research organized by the Central Bank indicates new interest rate hike



After 35 consecutive weeks of discharge, the financial market revised down its expectations for inflation in 2021, but maintained its forecast for next year above the ceiling of the target pursued by the Central Bank (BC), according to the Focus Bulletin released this Monday, 13. The survey carried out by the monetary authority with more than a hundred banks, investment houses and institutions also showed new cuts in economic recovery projections for this year and the next, in addition to an increase in the interest rate estimate in 2022. The projection for the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official meter of domestic inflation, retreated to 10.05% at the end of this year, against a forecast of 10.18% last week. The indicator increased by 0.95% in November, compared to an increase of 1.25% in October, but accelerated to 10.74% in the 12-month period, the most expressive in 18 years, against the 10.67% registered in the same period ended the previous month. The BC has already ruled out meeting the target of 3.75% for this year’s inflation, with a variation between 2.25% and 5.25%. For 2022, the financial market stabilized the forecast at 5.02%, the same as the previous week. The expectation exceeds the ceiling of the 5% target pursued by the monetary authority, with a center of 3.50% and a minimum of 2%.

The financial market also revised upward the expectation for the basic interest rate of the economy, predicting that the Selic end next year at 11.50%. Last week, the forecast pointed to the end of the high cycle at 11.25%. The review took place after the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) BC to make a new 1.5 percentage point increase in interest rates and raise the rate to 9.25% per year at the last meeting in 2021. The collegiate has already ordered a new increase of the same magnitude at the first meeting in 2022, scheduled for the next few days February 1st and 2nd, increasing interest to 10.75% per annum. The tightening of monetary policy takes place amid the disengagement of expectations for inflation in 2022, with the BC also already eyeing the behavior of inflationary pressures in 2023. The new escalation generated criticism from large sectors of the economy, such as retail and industry , who claim that the increase is being carried out in an exaggerated way and at great cost to the performance of activities in the coming months.

Reflecting the increase in interest rates in the contractionary field, market analysts again deteriorated expectations for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 2021 and 2022. For this year, the median of Focus estimates high of 4.65%, against 4.71% last week. For 2022, the estimate for the economy was reduced to a high of 0.50%, slightly below the forecast of 0.51% in the last edition. The constant cuts in estimates for the resumption are contested by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. According to data from the federal government, the country should register growth of 5.1% this year, while for next year the pace should be slowed down to an advance of 2.1%. Market analysts also raised expectations for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 to BRL 5.59, the second week in a row for the increase. The North American currency operates in high this morning, quoted above R$ 5.60. Since January, the dollar accumulates high of 8.2% against the real.