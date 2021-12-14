Marvel shares poster with Tobey and Andrew

There are only a few days left for the long-awaited debut of Spider-Man No Return Home at the movies. The most anticipated film of the year, finally, can be seen by all who waited anxiously.

Today, Monday (13th) takes place the World Premiere with the film’s red carpet, where we will have the participation of the main cast of the film, in addition to the production team and guests. With lots of photos, interviews and beautiful looks, as usual.

Although we all know that the highly anticipated Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the film, however, it is very unlikely that they will participate in the World Premiere, but they are more than present in many posters made by fans, as in the official ones they haven’t given it yet. the faces.

And a recent post by artist Julien Rico Jr was shared by Marvel Studios film producer Victoria Alonso on her Instagram. This poster has the leftovers of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the background, quite large, which may be another indication of their presence in the film.

Check out:

There’s also the possibility that Victoria didn’t even notice the silhouettes of the two actors in the background, or else she did but just thought the poster was beautiful (and it really is) and decided to share it anyway.

The opening scene of Spider-Man 3 brings easter-egg from Hawkeye – See!

Spider-Man 3 it is easily one of the most anticipated films in Marvel’s history in theaters. The film hits theaters next week, with just 4 days to go before its premiere. But the movie didn’t even have to premiere for fans to discover EASTER-EGGS!

One of the great curiosities of Sem Volta Para Casa has just been seen, in the video with the FIRST SCENE of the film. The video shows the continuation of the post-credits scene from Far from home, with Miranha’s secret identity being revealed to the public.

And it’s during Peter and MJ’s escape that it’s possible to see a poster of Rogers: The Musical! Captain America’s theatrical musical that yielded one of the most hilarious scenes in the series. Archer hawk.

Check out:

If the movie ALREADY STARTS so full of references and a great connection with the MCU, imagine the rest of it?

Spider-Man: No Return Home is the official title of the sequel to Spider-Man: Away from Home. The third solo film starring Tom Holland. The film is part of the MCU Multiverse Trilogy, started by WandaVision and followed by Doctor Strange 2!

In addition to Holland, the EPIC cast of Spider-Man 3 count with Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Yes, veterans are back! Including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the villains: Willem Dafoe (Green elf), Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) and Jamie Foxx (Electro)!

Can you believe?! ARANHAVERSO IS REAL and the film is currently scheduled to arrive in Brazilian cinemas on the day 16 of DECEMBER 2021.

Read ALL ABOUT Spider-Man: No Return Home!