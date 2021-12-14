Mauá decides to transfer stock fund management to Suno; change depends on shareholder approval

In the midst of a strategic review of its activities, Mauá Capital – manager founded by Luiz Fernando Figueiredo, former director of the Central Bank – decided to transfer the management of the Mauá Capital Ações FIC FIA fund to Grupo Suno.

The operation depends on the approval of the portfolio’s shareholders at a meeting to be called this Tuesday (14). The fund’s net worth is around R$50 million, with more than 8,500 shareholders. According to a statement distributed by Suno, Mauá Capital made the decision to focus its activities on alternative assets, especially in the real estate segment.

The management transfer recommendation involved a counterpart from Suno. The amounts were not disclosed, but part of the payment will be made in financial resources and part in advertising space on the websites maintained by the Suno Group (Status Invest, Funds Explorer and FIIs.com.br). “It makes sense for Mauá, which is focusing on structured funds, a segment in which we have a presence in communication”, says Vitor Duarte, CIO of Suno Asset.

It is not the first movement of its kind carried out by Mauá Capital. In September, the manager had already informed that it would reduce the area of ​​multimarket funds, for which it gained notoriety in the market. At the time, Figueiredo stated that he would return to the manager role after six years of focusing on the company’s expansion, maintaining the macroeconomic approach and focusing on the long-term management of the funds.

“The last three years have been very challenging and, despite the effort, we have not been able to generate the consistency in these products in the way that our customers deserve. Therefore, we are reducing and changing the profile of this management to asset allocation within well-defined volatility limits,” he said in a note.

Over the past nine years, Mauá has invested heavily in products linked to the real economy. In the area of ​​alternative investments, the house highlights that it invested in the real estate market, which already concentrates around 80% of the R$ 5 billion in assets under management.

Transfer in practice

According to Duarte, the Mauá fund invests in shares of another “mother” fund – or “master”, in the jargon of the financial market – also managed by the manager. Currently, the assets of the master fund, says the Suno CIO, are practically all invested in ETF shares that replicate the Ibovespa portfolio.

The idea is that, little by little, the stock fund’s investments will be made in Suno’s own “master” stock fund, called Suno Master Shares. “We are going to sell the ETFs and buy the shares that we think make sense, which are in our fund”, he explains.

Suno has approximately 4,500 shareholders in its equity fund (also through a share fund) and a net worth of approximately R$50 million.

For those who are currently an investor in Mauá’s stock fund, there are two options: migrate to Suno’s management, if the transfer is actually approved at the shareholders’ meeting, or request the redemption of the funds invested.

The commercial characteristics of Mauá Capital Ações FIC FIA will be maintained at first. The minimum initial investment is R$1,000 and subsequent investments, R$500. The management fee is 2% per year and the performance fee is 20% on what exceeds the performance of the Ibovespa, the portfolio’s benchmark.

