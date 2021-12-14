Mayor and former city councilor of Amazonas face off in an MMA fight; watch

Simão Peixoto stated that he accepted a challenge from former parliamentarian Erineu Alves da Silva, known as Mirico; at the end of the clash, the representative was declared the winner.

Reproduction/Facebook Mayor Simão Peixoto Fight was broadcast on the local agent’s social media



A curious episode marked the dawn of Sunday, 12, in the city of Borb, located 150 km from Manaus, at the Amazons. That’s because the mayor of the city, Simão Peixoto (PP) and former councilor Erineu Alves da Silva, known as Mirico, staged a fight of MMA. The event aimed to collect food to help low-income families in the region and was publicized by the local representative’s social networks. According to Peixoto, Mirico would have made videos with offenses against him and his administration, as well as challenging the mayor to a fight.

“I was challenged first on the day, where a certain citizen recorded a video cursing me with profanity, saying that I am used to hitting people and challenging me to a melee fight. A fan of martial arts as I am, I accepted the citizen’s challenge, but in a clean and correct way, inside an octagon, with a referee and in compliance with all MMA rules”, explained the representative. At the end of the fight, Peixoto was declared the winner of the duel, even though he started the clash at a disadvantage. Check out the fight: