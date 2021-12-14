mayor and former councilor fight in ring after provocations







Mayor and former councilor fight in the ring in the city of Amazonas Photo: Reproduction

Borb, a city of 40 thousand inhabitants in the State of Amazonas, won the national news with a MMA fight very unusual, which happened on Sunday night, 12, informed the Northeast Diary. The mayor of the municipality, Simão Peixoto (PP), accepted the provocation of political disaffection and went to the ring to resolve the disagreements.

The outcome ended in a fight after former councilor Erineu Alves Da Silva, the Mirico, having made a video criticizing Peixoto’s management and calling him “for a ass”. To everyone’s surprise, the mayor took everything at his word.

“A lover of martial arts as I am, I accepted the citizen’s challenge, but in a clean and correct way, within an octagon, with a referee and within all the rules of MMA,” he replied.

At the beginning of the fight, Peixoto got the worst of it with a series of kicks from his opponent, but, after recovering, he was victorious.

In a post-victory statement, the MMA “champion” mayor stated that the clash was held to encourage the city’s sport.

Look: