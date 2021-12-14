MC Gui is ashamed of scenes with Aline and apologizes to the bride · TV News

Eliminated from A Fazenda 13 on Monday night (13), MC Gui saw some intimate scenes with Aline Mineiro, was embarrassed and didn’t even try to explain himself in the Decompression Cabin. Visibly shaken, the funkeiro apologized to his bride, Beatriz Michelle.

After telling that Dynho Alves and Sthefane Matos are single, Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa exhibited controversial scenes between Gui and Aline, such as the supposed erection during an embrace, the ex-panicat taking off the singer’s clothes and the two under the duvet. “But I hug everyone,” she tried to justify herself.

“I asked her to take the clothes off myself, because she was going to throw me in the pool, she did that with everyone,” explained the MC. The two, however, did not comment on the erection and the duvet scene. Selfie even showed some tweets of Bia upset with the images.

“If I had an attitude that doesn’t fit my personality, or that could hurt the person I love, unfortunately, I just wanted to apologize. I don’t have much to say, I want to understand everything and if I have to explain, just I have to explain myself to her,” declared Bill.

Aline, on the other hand, who didn’t say many words, promised that she’ll talk to Leo Lins and tell everything in her Instagram Stories to anyone who wants to know. “I have to get home, look him in the eye and tell him everything that happened. I owe an explanation to the audience that kept me here,” she promised.

Check it out below:

