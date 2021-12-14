McGregor vs. The Bronx? Irish challenger, provokes Brazil and hears the champion’s blunt response

Former lightweight champion Conor McGregor challenged Charles Do Bronx and received a positive response from the current UFC belt holder

After beat American Dustin Poirier and defend the UFC lightweight belt last Saturday (11), Charles of the Bronx received – and accepted – a major challenge. On Twitter, the Irish Conor McGregor asked for a fight with the Brazilian this Monday (13).

“So what date do I fight with [Charles] Oliveira?”, asked McGregor, who also published about a second clash between Ireland and Brazil, referring to victory over José Aldo in 2015, when he unified the featherweight belt by knocking out the Brazilian.

In response, Charles Do Bronx was forceful, accepted the challenge and even made himself available to fight this weekend, at UFC Vegas 45, which takes place next Saturday (18).

“What do you think of this weekend? I’m ready, I’m still in town and there’s an event coming up. Let’s do it”, published the Brazilian.

An eventual fight between Do Bronx and McGregor wouldn’t come out anytime soon. The Irish still recover from left leg injury suffered in August, in a duel against Poirier himself. On the other hand, the Brazilian may still receive a medical suspension after fighting the American for three rounds.

In the UFC since 2010, Charles Do Bronx became lightweight champion in May of this year, when he beat Michael Chandler fighting for the belt, which was vacant after the then-champion retired Khabib Nurmagomedov. The victory over Poirier was the Brazilian’s first title defense.