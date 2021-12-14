midsize sedans lead auto used car searches

Medium sedans like Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla and Chevrolet Cruze were once symbols of social ascension and darlings of the middle class. But if today the compact and medium SUVs are gaining preference among new cars, the medium sedans are still very much in demand in the used market.

A survey released by OLX shows that, in 2021, Toyota Corolla led the demand and sales of automatic cars on the platform, with a 20% share. This number represents an increase of 9% compared to 2020.

Data obtained between January and October were considered. In second place is the Honda Civic. Only then does a car from another segment, the Toyota Hilux, appear.

Also according to OLX, the Toyota Corolla is among the automatic models with the smallest variation in ad prices in the year, with a 9% increase, tying with the Jeep Renegade. The Honda Civic, in turn, rose 8%.

The Honda sedan changes the game when the sample is closed in a price range between R$30,000 and R$40,000. That’s when the Honda Civic takes the top of the rankings, with the Hyundai i30 in second and the Toyota Corolla in third.

Due to the price range, this ranking only reinforces the good image of some automatic cars sold for about 10 years. After all, there was enough time to prove its mechanical reliability.

The list follows with Fit, in 4th place, followed by another Hyundai Tucson, in 5th; and for the Ford Focus (which, for the price, is not the Powershift), in 6th. Following are two other Honda models: the City sedan (7th) and the CR-V SUV (8th).

By the way, at the time these cars were sold zero-km there were few options for compact SUVs with automatic transmissions and, at the same time, there was much less demand for them.

