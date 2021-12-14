Minas Gerais bet wins R$ 21.6 million prize

On the night of this Monday, December 13th, the drawing for Quina contest 5729 was held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, São Paulo. Check the result numbers: 32-38-42-44-46.

Winners of Quina contest 5729

A bet by Carmo do Rio Claro, in Minas Gerais, hit the result of Quina contest 5729 and won the prize of R$ 21.6 million. The second track, with four hits, had 232 winners and each one will receive R$4.3 thousand.

In the third lane, with three hits, 13,500 bets got BRL 71. The last lane, with two hits, awarded 311,200 tickets with BRL 3.11 each.

How to receive Quina’s award today?

All prizes from today’s Quina 5729 results can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. However, if it is less than R$1,903.98, another option is to withdraw from the lottery outlets. Online players can request transfer of the prize to a Mercado Pago account.

The lucky winners have up to 90 calendar days from the date of the drawing of Quina Contest 5729 to redeem. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

next draw

This Tuesday, December 14th, the drawing for Quina contest 5730 is scheduled to start at 8 pm (Brasilia time) and the prize is estimated at R$700 thousand. Bets can be placed up to one hour before the draw, at 7 pm, at lotteries or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application or website.

