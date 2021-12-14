Minimum wage 2022: Check the updated forecast

The Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy reported once again that the 2021 inflation estimate rose from 4.27% to 5.05% as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

If this increase prevails, the value of the minimum wage will also change, the minimum wage is readjusted according to the inflation index, this was the fourth time that the inflation expectation was released, rising even more.

At the beginning of the year, the expected rate was 6.9%. Then 8.4% and 9.1%. And today the projection is that the INPC will end at 10.04%.

The readjustment will be the biggest of the last six years, only in 2016, the increase was higher, 11.6%. In 2022, the expectation is that the minimum wage will go from R$1,100.00 to R$1,210.44.

However, with this readjustment, there will not be an increase in the worker’s purchasing power, for there to be real gain, it is necessary that the readjustment be higher than the inflation index. The absence of real gain is due to the lack of funds according to the government.

INSS pensions, whose ceiling is currently R$6,433.57, with the 11.08% readjustment, would jump to R$7,128.40. Another benefit that would increase would be the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, whose floor would be R$ 101.82 and the ceiling of R$ 1,221.88.

These increases in the INSS and in the PIS/Pasep are generating great concern on the part of the Government, as the public coffers will have to pay around R$ 315 million more for the payment of retirement and pensions.