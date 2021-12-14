Minister of Bolsonaro ‘ignores’ the PT governor when dealing with a calamity in Bahia: “The need is to assist the homeless”

Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, alongside President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, said that the federal government did not talk to the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, from the PT

According to Marinho, contact was made with the state’s Civil Defense to help the homeless

Situation in southern Bahia and northern Minas Gerais leaves hundreds of families homeless

The federal government guarantees that it is dedicated to helping the homeless families in southern Bahia, as a result of the rains that hit the region. However, according to the minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, there was no direct contact with the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

“There is no need to talk to the governor. We need to assist the homeless and do our part, the system is in place”, declared the minister in an interview to CBN radio.

“We talked to whoever is responsible in the Bahia government for doing their part, which is Civil Defense, so we are complying with what is in the legislation and in the Brazilian Constitution. The federal government is together and is helping the population of southern Bahia and northern Minas Gerais”, he said.

Despite having said that there was no need to talk to Rui Costa, Marinho assured that the federal government is in contact with other local authorities. “It is important to mention that we have a national system for prevention and, at the same time, for dealing with and aiding disasters in Brazil, from the National Civil Defense. Since the 28th of November, we are already working in the state of Bahia, together with the Civil Defense of the state of Bahia. We informed the state of Bahia that there would be heavy rains, we warned the municipalities that the problem could occur, we carried out work related to the issue of prevention, which you need to notify in advance.”

“We had a meeting with the mayors, with the coordinator of Civil Defense of Bahia since that time, we already have an Operations Center set up in the city of Itamaraju, in Bahia, for almost eight days,” he explained.

According to the Minister of Regional Development, the Guarantee Fund will be released to affected families. In addition, the federal government has already sent tons of medication to the region to help those affected. Commenting on the matter, he criticized the government of Bahia: “The federal government not only does the work, it is also concerned with being effective in this work, both in Bahia, where there is a process of greater difficulty in doing our work, and in Minas General, where Civil Defense is more organized.”

Situation in southern Bahia

According to information last Sunday, nearly 70 thousand people were affected by the rains in southern Bahia. According to the Fire Department, 3,744 are homeless because of the storm that has hit the state since the first week of December.

According to information from the Civil Defense and Protection Superintendence of Bahia (Sudec), 30 cities are in an emergency situation. Villages and villages in the region were isolated because of the rain, which makes access difficult for firefighters.