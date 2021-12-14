Ministry of Health suffers new hacker attack on internal network – News

The Ministry of Health’s computerized system has suffered a new attack hacker this Monday (13). The onslaught began during the night and, this time, internal systems such as intranet, access to corporate e-mail and even the telephone network are down. The folder’s technology team tries to identify the problem and eliminate the vulnerability that allows for unauthorized access.

Information obtained exclusively by the R7 point out that the servers were surprised with total blocking of services. Staff at the folder cannot even access users on computers to update information about the Covid-19 pandemic, assess general health information, and respond to state demands.

The staff was dismissed, due to the unpredictability of the return of digital services. The folder’s website is still live, but it cannot be updated. The suspicion is an attempted attack by ransomware, on what hackers they hijack the target organ’s data and ask for a bribe to grant access. To prevent access to data, web servers can have network access interrupted by information security teams.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health’s technology team informed that it is gradually reactivating some systems, and safely. “The IT Department of the SUS informs that it has reestablished the internal network of the Ministry of Health and access to some systems such as the SEI, but it is reactivating the internet throughout the entire body in a gradual and secure manner, with this, the total restoration of the Internet access will take place until the end of this Monday (13). DataSUS will communicate after completing the stabilization of the internet of all systems in the folder.”