(credit: Reproduction/Instagram)

Federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) criticized former judge Sergio Moro on Monday (13/12). The president’s son shared a post on Twitter that highlights the R$22,000 salary that Moro will receive at Podemos.

“Good morning to anyone who wakes up early to work, or is going to bed after shift. After all, no one here earns 22 thousand to do an early campaign”, says the post replicated by Eduardo.

For the president’s son, the former judge’s salaries are a misuse of public money: “Nice to see Bumbuns Gulosos, Amoebas and co. protesting against this misuse of public money. Remember: these are the people who call you cattle for supporting the President who has rid the country of, so far, 3 years of corruption”, says the deputy.

Once political allies, Bolsonaro and Moro are now on opposite sides. After being justice minister in the current government, the former judge is one of the threats to the president in the 2022 presidential race.

Research published last Friday (10), carried out by Ideia, commissioned by the magazine Exam, shows that Lula (37%) and Bolsonaro (27%) still lead the vote intentions. They are followed by Moro (10%), former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) (6%) and the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB) (4%).

