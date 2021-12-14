Mitsubishi L200 Triton wins limited Sport R version for rallying

Mitsubishi announced that it will produce a ten-unit version of the L200 pickup truck with homologation by the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) for the rally competition. The Mitsubishi L200 Triton Sport R will be made by “specialized technicians who already have in their curriculum the preparation of more than 600 models of the genre over the 30 years of the 4×4 vehicle brand in Brazil”.

Within the series of adaptations, some items such as shock absorbers, springs and tires underwent changes to withstand the tough challenges of a cross country rally.

The model has a 2.4L Diesel engine, 16 valves / DOHC MIVEC with Common-Rail electronic direct injection reprogrammed by SFI Chips to develop 225 hp of power at 3,750 rpm and torque of 51.2 kgfm at 2,350 rpm. Your gear has 6 gears.

In addition to the engine and gearbox assembly, the L200 Triton Sport R underwent a series of adaptations, such as the removal of practically all the internal trim and the original seats – in order to make the model lighter. The driver and passenger door windows were replaced by acrylic, with the same weight loss objective.

For protection, there are also several protection bars forming a santantonio in the cabin and two shell seats installed for the pilot and navigator, which are attached to the vehicle by six-point seat belts suitable for competition.

Mitsubishi did not reveal values ​​of the model, and says that its acquisition can only be made under consultation, at the e-mail [email protected]

