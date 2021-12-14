Monique and Jairinho meet for the 1st time in audience

Jairo Souza Santos and Monique Medeiros, Henry Borel’s stepfather and mother, are side by side for the first time, after being arrested on April 8th. The two are facing aggravated homicide in the case that determines the death of the four-year-old boy on March 8th.

The defendants are now attending the hearing at the 2nd Criminal Court in Rio. Both wear a white shirt with long sleeves and a mask to protect against covid-19. Jairinho sat at an upper table, while Monique stayed at a table a level below, in the same direction, with her back to him.

Jairinho entered the courtroom first and remained staring at the table of Judge Elizabeth Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio, while the complaint made by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) was read.

Monique’s cry during testimony

As the judge read the excerpts in which the MP-RJ pointed out sadism on the part of Jairinho during Henry’s death, Jairinho made negative movements with his head, as if denying the accusations. All the time, the former councilor was straightening strands of his hair.

Before reading the complaint, Monique also entered the courtroom, where her ex-boyfriend was already, but she did not look in his direction. The teacher lowered her head and stopped talking to the lawyers when the judge was reading an excerpt from the complaint in which the MP-RJ points out an omission in the episodes of aggression suffered by her son.

Monique cried today during an aunt of Jairinho’s testimony. Herondia Fernandes recalled that the couple’s families got along very well, reporting an occasion when Henry’s mother’s parents received her as a visit.

On the same day, according to Jairinho’s aunt, Henry once again proved to be a very affectionate and kind boy. Monique listened with her head down and began to cry. At the end of the story, he wiped his eyes.

2nd hearing hears defense witnesses

In October, in the first round of investigation and trial hearings, Jairinho followed the statements directly from the prison in Bangu. Monique was present, cried and had her image explored by her ex-boyfriend’s defense.

Among those who will be heard today are Colonel Jairo, father of Jairinho and state deputy (Solidarity), Cristiane Isidoro, former advisor to Jairinho, and Fernanda Abdul, mother of the defendant’s oldest son.

Tomorrow there will be another round of depositions, and the forecast is that witnesses in Monique’s defense will be heard. According to Judge Louro, two witnesses for Monique’s defense presented themselves spontaneously and will be heard at the end of the day of the hearing, if those present “are not too tired” and there is time.