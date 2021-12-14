Moro says he ‘has doubts’ whether Bolsonaro and Lula will agree to debate with him in 2022 – Politics

In a virtual event held this Monday, the 13th, by Demolishing Walls, a group that brings together economists, businessmen, educators, bankers and intellectuals from the center, the former minister Sergio Moro (We can) presented himself as a pre-candidate with a “liberal bias” in the economy and said “he has doubts” if the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will accept to participate in debates with him in next year’s presidential campaign.

“We have to see if there will be a debate. I am willing to go, but I have doubts whether the former and current president will be willing to go in this arena,” he said.

In an attempt to counter the two leaders of the voting intention polls, the former judge said that Bolsonaro “flirtes with authoritarianism” and has a “personal and family power project”, while Lula represents the government that left “the two biggest corruption scandals in history.”

Elsewhere, Moro, who spoke of the United States, gave his version of his decision to enter politics. “If I had a competitive center candidate against the two, I would probably be in the private sector,” he said.

Despite the harsh tone, the pre-candidate for Podemos said he does not intend to adopt an aggressive stance in the campaign and admitted that he will be questioned about his decisions in the Lava Jato and in the Bolsonaro government, which he joined as minister.

“This campaign will have a component about the past. Some people are critical of some of the decisions I made, but I am calm, both in the case of Lava Jato and in the Government. Sometimes they were tough decisions, but I’m ready to defend them.”