Mother’s defense points to the judge’s bias in the case

The defense of Monique Medeiros, mother of the boy Henry Borel, questioned in a petition the alleged partiality of Judge Elizabeth Louro, responsible for the process over the child’s death. The new clash took place on Monday (13). This Tuesday (14), starts at 9:30 am, at the 2nd Criminal Court of the River, a new round of testimonies, which continues until tomorrow (15). More than a dozen witnesses will be heard.

According to the TJ-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice), a witness will be heard today by the MP-RJ (Rio de Janeiro Public Ministry) and witnesses for the defense of former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, The Doctor. Jairinho. On Wednesday, it is the turn of Monique’s defense witnesses. Henry’s mother was denounced as an accomplice of Jairinho, his partner, accused of murder.

Monique’s lawyer, Thiago Minagé, rebelled after the judge accepted a request from the MP-RJ to cancel the hearing of one of the experts responsible for the autopsy reports on the body of the boy Henry, who was 4 years old when he died. The Technical Police team found 23 injuries on the child’s body and ruled out the hypothesis of a domestic accident originally presented by Jairinho and Monique.

The MP requested the cancellation of the expert’s testimony at 2:25 pm yesterday. Exactly 40 minutes later, at 3:05 pm, judge Elizabeth Louro accepted the request without hearing the defenses. In a petition questioning the decision, Minage criticizes the magistrate, saying that she submits the defenses’ requests to the MP, but does not adopt the same practice when the requests come from the prosecutors.

“We are not here making value judgments about possible partiality or breach of parity of arms on your part, just pleading for reciprocal and equal treatment between the parties to the present process”, writes the lawyer.

Parallel report pointed out flaws in expertise

In the decision, the judge defended herself from the criticism. Elizabeth Louro wrote that she took the decision without hearing the defenses “understanding that, in the case of a forensic expert, who, therefore, does not testify on the facts themselves, her waiver to testify will bring no harm to the process, as any clarifications may be provided through a complementary report, and it should be noted that the interested parties have already presented requirements for this purpose”.

The defendants’ lawyers have been contesting the expert reports in the case. Jairinho’s defense hired an expert to prepare a parallel report, which points out several flaws in the work of the IML (Instituto Médico-Legal).

To the UOL, Minagé disagreed with the decision and threatened to take measures against the magistrate.

“We questioned the MP’s disloyalty in enlisting the expert, making us study the entire process and the reports, and then ask for the cancellation of the hearing,” he said. “If she [a juíza] to continue performing acts completely different from what the law stipulates, there will be no other alternative [a não ser questionar a parcialidade].”

One of the reasons for the discomfort in defenses was the fact that Elizabeth Louro attended the launch of a book-report on the case, last Friday (10). At the event, she posed for photos with journalist Paolla Serra, author of “Caso Henry – Morte Anunciada”.

arrested since april

The boy Henry Borel died at dawn on March 8, after being subjected to a session of torture by Jairinho, according to investigations by the Civil Police.

According to expert reports and other elements gathered during the investigation, the child was beaten by Jairinho. Then, the former councilor and the child’s mother took her, already unconscious, to the Barra D’Or Hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, in the west side of Rio, close to the apartment where the couple lived.

Jairinho then pressured an executive from Rede D’Or and even made contact with Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) to have Henry’s body released without carrying out an inspection at the IML — which investigators saw as a way of obstructing the investigation of the crime.

Jairinho and Monique Medeiros were arrested in April, a month after the death, in Bangu, also on the west side — a political stronghold of Jairinho and his father, state deputy Coronel Jairo, and Monique’s hometown.

First hearing had crying and tense atmosphere

During the 14 hours of the first hearing at the 2nd Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, in October, the ten witnesses heard provided information about the lives of the defendants and more details about the technical evidence. The day was marked by a tense atmosphere, with crying from Henry’s parents.

Leniel Borel, the boy’s father, reported that a few days before his death, when he put Henry to sleep, he heard Catholic music from the child. At this moment, Monique wept copiously.

Later, Thayna de Oliveira Ferreira, who worked as Henry’s nanny for 25 days at the boy’s mother and stepfather’s house, changed the version he presented to the Civil Police. To justice, he said he had never seen the stepfather’s aggression against the boy. The new testimony did not convince the Public Ministry of Rio, nor the defense of Monique, who asked for her arrest in the act for false testimony.

The 14-hour hearing was also marked by discussions involving Thiago Minagé, Monique’s lawyer, the prosecutor Fábio Vieira and the delegate Henrique Damasceno — responsible for the investigation into the death, he was heard as a witness.

The heated arguments caused Judge Elizabeth Louro to interfere several times. In one of them, it said that “here [no Judiciário] it is not CPI”, in reference to the confusion that marked the Covid-19 Parliamentary Inquiry Commission in the Senate.

The senators reacted to the declaration and even considered a representation against the magistrate in the National Council of Justice. Faced with the repercussions of her speech, she recanted when reopening work after lunch.