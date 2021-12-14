Motorola Pierces Xiaomi and Launches World’s First Cell Phone with New Snapdragon | Cell

Motorola introduced the Motorola Edge X30 in China, the first cell phone with the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. With that, the American manufacturer resolved the issue that stirred discussion forums on the Internet, in which users debated which smartphone would debut the chip. from Qualcomm. So far, there is no forecast for release in Brazil.

Qualcomm’s new processor was unveiled in late November with the promise of 20% faster computing power than previous generations. The component is also expected to make a presence in devices such as Xiaomi 12 and Galaxy S22, which are expected to be announced soon.

🔎 All About Motorola Edge 20 Pro: Factsheet, Price and Release

2 of 4 Moto Edge X30 Announced by Motorola — Photo: Playback/XDA Developers Moto Edge X30 announced by Motorola — Photo: Playback/XDA Developers

The Edge X30 has two different versions, with a special edition highlighted with a front lens hidden under the screen. The other version is very similar, but uses a circular cutout to house the feature.

In the rest of the specifications, the cell phones are equivalent and bring a 6.7-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution and OLED panel. Its refresh rate reaches 144 Hz, which should guarantee fluid images, without traces and shadows in the transitions.

The photographic set reserves 50 MP for the front camera, 50 MP for the ultra wide and 2 MP for the depth sensor. The front lens, meanwhile, features a generous 60 MP. The features of the arrangement include optical image stabilizer (OIS) and autofocus. To power the phone, a 5,000 mAh battery is included in the datasheet, in addition to a 68W quick charge.

3 out of 4 Motorola Edge X30 comes with under-screen camera version — Photo: Playback/XDA Developers Motorola Edge X30 comes with under-screen camera version — Photo: Playback/XDA Developers

Storage has some peculiarities. The special model, with a camera built into the display, has only one version, with 256 GB of data space and 12 GB of RAM memory. Meanwhile, the other variant – with screen cutout – has the following options:

128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM memory

256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM memory

256 of storage and 12 GB of RAM memory

There is also support for 5G and NFC, which allow faster internet access (in compatible regions) and payment by approximation without the card, respectively. Although there is no confirmation, the Edge X30 must include Android 12 in its factory settings. Blue and white options were presented.

4 out of 4 Motorola Edge X30 hit the market in two color options: blue and white — Photo: Playback/ XDA-Developers Motorola Edge X30 hit the market in two color options: blue and white — Photo: Playback/ XDA-Developers

The launch of the smartphone proves some speculation that already indicated that Motorola would bring a device with the new Qualcomm chip. The component has new features such as the controversial function of constantly activating the camera, a feature that would warn if any eavesdropper keeps an eye on the display. The manufacturer says it will be an optional feature. The model still captures video in very high resolution 8K with HDR.

It is worth noting that the phone is not yet available for regions other than China. Prices on the Chinese market start at 3,199 yuan, equivalent to R$2,820, and can reach 3,599 yuan, around R$3,170.